24 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported by Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials have reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases and two deaths from the virus as of Sunday night. Tribal officials still are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel. Since the pandemic began, 36,109 COVID-19 cases and 1,473 deaths have been reported on the tribe’s reservation, which is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers). It covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.