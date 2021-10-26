Page school district superintendent rescinds resignation

PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — The superintendent of the Page Unified School District who resigned after allegedly making a racist remark at a board meeting last week now intends to stay on the job. Larry Wallen resigned Sunday but notified the district early Tuesday that he changed his mind. The district posted the brief announcement on its Facebook page. Wallen says he’s embarrassed following allegations he called Indigenous students “brown kids” and apologized for creating disharmony. Phoenix TV station CBS 5 reported that parents allege Wallen made the remark at an Oct. 19 school board meeting. A majority of the students in the far northern Arizona district are Native American.