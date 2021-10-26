Unbeaten Cardinals still on top of latest AP Pro32 poll

By SIMMI BUTTAR

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals are still perfect and remain on top of the latest AP Pro32 poll. In an unusual quirk of this week’s poll, the top five teams are all from the NFC and the teams ranked No. 6 to 10 are all from the AFC. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers remained at No. 2. The Los Angeles Rams moved up a spot to No. 3. The Green Bay Packers moved up three spots No. 4, but will likely be without top receiver Davante Adams when they face the Cardinals on Thursday night. The Dallas Cowboys round out the top five.