Biden appoints career prosecutor as US Attorney for Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden has picked a career prosecutor to be the top federal law enforcement officer in Arizona. The president announced Wednesday he’s picked Gary M. Restaino to be the United States Attorney for Arizona. Restaino has been a federal prosecutor in Arizona since 2003 and was previously the chief of the criminal division and the white collar crime section. Restaino has also worked as a trial attorney for the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section. He worked on some of the highest profile cases of the past decade in Arizona, including the prosecution of former Fiesta Bowl executives for campaign finance violations and former Congressman Rick Renzi for extortion and bribery.