County board appoints architect to fill legislative vacancy

PHOENIX (AP) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday appointed architect Christian Solorio to fill a vacant Arizona House seat from Legislative District 30 in west Phoenix and Glendale. The supervisors chose Solorio to replace fellow Democrat Raquel Teran, who resigned from the House after being appointed to the Arizona Senate. Solorio was among three candidates recommended by a citizens panel selected by the county board. In the Senate, Teran replaced former Sen. Tony Navarrete, who resigned after being charged with child molestation. Navarrete has pleaded not guilty and awaits trial. Solorio, like Teran, will serve the remaining term through 2022.