Former finance manager at Tucson school indicted for theft

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the former finance manager for the Tucson Unified School District’s Pueblo High School bookstore has been indicted for theft and misuse of public monies. The Arizona Attorney General’s Office says Rosa Maria Ordonez’s job was to make change at school sporting events and in the school’s bookstore. She also had the responsibility of receiving payments from Pueblo students, parents and donors for various school-related purposes. Authorities say Ordonez stopped reporting for work in August 2018 and resigned the following month without returning the district’s funds or placing them into the bookstore safe.