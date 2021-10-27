Man accused of robbing 23 banks in Arizona, Nevada arrested

PHOENIX (AP) — FBI officials say they have arrested a man dubbed the “Back Again Bandit” who allegedly robbed 22 banks in Arizona and one in Nevada over a 10-month span. They say an FBI Violent Crimes Task Force with assistance from Phoenix police took 44-year-old Richard Zumbro into custody Monday after a robbery at a U.S. Bank location in Mesa. The FBI says the string of robberies began in December 2020 and almost all of them were at banks or credit unions that were inside supermarkets. Zumbro got his nickname because he allegedly robbed the same two banks in Phoenix and Tempe a total of five times. Authorities didn’t disclose how much money was taken in the 23 robberies.