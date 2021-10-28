Arizona reports 2,795 more COVID cases, reduces death total

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Thursday reported 2,795 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and subtracted 11 deaths from its fatality count as rolling averages for additional cases and deaths increased over the past two weeks. According to the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard, the new numbers changed the state’s pandemic totals to 1,159,526 cases and 21,033 deaths. The department said the subtraction of 11 deaths was due to “a low number of additions and routine data cleaning.” According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 2,268.4 on Oct. 12 to 2,443.4 as of Tuesday as the rolling average of daily deaths rose from 33.8 to 54.