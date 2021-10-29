Longtime Arizona mine inspector quits; Ducey names successor

By BOB CHRISTIE

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s long-serving elected mine inspector is resigning and Gov. Doug Ducey has immediately named a replacement. Joe Hart has been State Mine Inspector since first winning election in 2006. The 77-year-old Hart is stepping down midway through his fourth four-year term. In his resignation letter he called it a difficult decision he made “with a heavy heart” so he and his wife could focus on their health and family. Ducey appointed Paul Marsh to the job. He has 25 years’ experience in mining and most recently ran CalPortland’s Phoenix Ready Mix division. The mine inspector’s top role is to ensure safety in the state’s mines.