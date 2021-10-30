Arizona reports 2,843 additional COVID cases, 57 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported over 2,800 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and nearly 60 more deaths. The additional 2,843 additional cases and 57 deaths reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased the state’s pandemic totals to over 1,166,000 cases and over 21,100 deaths. The dashboard also reported that COVID-19-related hospitalizations inched upward, with 1,720 virus patients occupying hospital inpatient beds as of Friday. According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 2,204.7 to 2,574.4 over the past two weeks. The rolling average of daily deaths increased from 29.7 to 57.4 during the same period.