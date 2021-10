MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — RJ Martinez threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns and Kevin Daniels ran for 177 yards and Northern Arizona beat Idaho 38-31. Martinez’s 1-yard touchdown run with 5:17 left proved to be the game winner. The play was set up when Martinez threw a 21-yard completion to Coleman Owen. The Lumberjacks came up with an interception of Mike Beaudry to seal the win. Beaudry threw for 306 yards but was picked three times.