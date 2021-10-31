Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Published 1:21 PM

2 killed after motorcycle collides with a vehicle in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say two people have died after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided in Phoenix. Police say officers responded to the crash site around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. They say a man driving a motorcycle collided with a vehicle occupied by two women and a teenager. The 30-year-old motorcyclist and a passenger in the vehicle died at the scene. They have been identified as Sean Stokes and 46-year-old Diana Fletes. The driver of the vehicle and teenager passenger suffered minor injuries. Police say the cause of the fatal crash remains under investigation.

