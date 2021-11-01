2 workers rescued from Scottsdale construction site trench

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Firefighters have rescued two workers from a trench at a construction site in Scottsdale. Authorities say a construction worker accidentally fell down a 25-foot trench around 8 a.m. Monday and another worker then got stuck trying to save the other man. They say the 43-year-old worker who fell in the trench was taken to a hospital for treatment of head and shoulder pain while the worker who jumped in wasn’t injured. Fire crews from Scottsdale, Phoenix, Tempe, and Glendale worked together to help rescue the men. Authorities say crews had to be careful during the rescue operation due to the risk of the trench collapsing.