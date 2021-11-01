Arizona AG questions former Maricopa County election offical

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes says he was questioned by investigators from Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office about the 2020 election. Fontes is a Democrat who oversaw mail-in voting last year but lost his re-election bid. He is now running for Arizona secretary of state. The questioning of Fontes suggests Brnovich is pressing ahead with his pledge to review the findings of the state Senate Republicans’ partisan review of the 2020 election. That review confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory in Maricopa County but spread falsehoods about alleged malfeasance. Brnovich is running in a crowded Republican primary for U.S. Senate, while Fontes is seeking the Democratic nomination for secretary of state.