Arizona reports 2,090 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Monday reported 2,090 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and one more death. The latest numbers released by the state Department of Health Services pushed the totals to 1,170,990 cases since the pandemic began with 21,155 known deaths. The department’s coronavirus dashboard showed that COVID-19-related hospitalizations inched upward, with 1,790 virus patients occupying hospital inpatient beds as of Sunday. More than 4.2 million people among the vaccine-eligible population _ or 59.2% _ have received at least one dose of a vaccine. Over 3.7 million in Arizona have been fully vaccinated.