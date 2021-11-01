Avondale police shoot and wound armed man after altercation

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Avondale say officers shot and wounded a man during an early morning altercation near a fast-food restaurant. They say officers responded to a report of a welfare check around 3:45 a.m. Sunday. They found the man asleep inside his car in the drive-thru, blocking traffic and causing other drivers to honk their horns. Police say officers reported seeing a gun in the car and tried to wake the man up without opening the doors of his vehicle. But when that plan didn’t work, they opened his car door. Police says the man woke up and there was an altercation with officers and he grabbed his gun and tried to run off before officers fired their weapons. Authorities say the suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries.