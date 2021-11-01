Green: Pelicans’ Zion Williamson ‘progressing pretty well’

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans coach Willie Green says star forward Zion Williamson is running, cutting and “doing explosive work” as he recovers from offseason surgery to repair his broken right foot. But Green says Williamson is not yet involved in competitive five-on-five situations at practice. Green says the Pelicans will gain a better sense of when Williamson might play again after he has foot scans in two or three weeks. The Pelicans have opened the season 1-6 without the 2021 All-Star forward who averaged 27 points per game last season. New Orleans opens a four-game road trip at Phoenix on Tuesday night.