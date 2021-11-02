Arizona reports 2,350 more COVID deaths as averages increase

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Tuesday reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the seventh straight day as rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths showed large increases over the past two weeks. The state’s dashboard reported 2,350 additional cases on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from nearly 1,700 on Oct. 17 to over 3,000 on Sunday. The daily deaths rolling average rose from 20.7 to 50.8 during the same period. The dashboard reported that the pandemic death toll dropped by six deaths. Health officials explained the reduction by citing “merging and a short delay in death record matching.”