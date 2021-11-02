NASCAR team stands by Liberty U despite lawsuits, scrutiny

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick is defending his decision to extend his sponsorship deal with Liberty University. The evangelical Christian school is facing at least one lawsuit and scrutiny over its handling of sexual assault allegations. Hendrick Motorsports last month reached a new five-year agreement to extend the school’s support of driver William Byron and the No. 24 Chevrolet. Hendrick says Liberty has great people working at the university and will sort out the scandal.