Champ Elliott: NASCAR star goes for 2nd Cup championship

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Chase Elliott was supposed to be the king this season in NASCAR. He’s the reigning Cup champion and NASCAR’s most popular driver, but he’s been overshadowed by new teammate Kyle Larson. Elliott has two victories this year, but Larson has a series-high nine wins. The two race Sunday at Phoenix Raceway in a winner-take-all championship final four that includes Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. Elliott says he would never be critical of Larson’s first-year success with the team, but he knows the fight isn’t over until the checkered flag at Phoenix, where he’s the defending race winner.