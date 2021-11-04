Coyotes claim goalie Wedgewood off waivers from New Jersey

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have claimed goalie Scott Wedgewood off waivers from the New Jersey Devils. The move gives the Coyotes some goalie depth after Carter Hutton suffered a lower-body injury last week. The 29-year-old Wedgewood went 0-2-1 with a 3.19 goals-against average in three games with the Devils this season. He previously played with the Coyotes in 2017-18, going 5-9-4 with a 3.45 goals-against average in 20 games.