PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have declined the 2022 options for outfielder Kole Calhoun and reliever Tyler Clippard, allowing both players to become free agents. The Diamondbacks also announced on Thursday that they will keep right-handed starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, exercising his option for the 2022 season. The 34-year-old Calhoun will get a $2 million buyout. The 36-year-old Clippard is due $500,000.