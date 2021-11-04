Hamlin thriving amid chaos as he chases first NASCAR title

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Denny Hamlin oozed confidence Thursday at NASCAR’s championship contenders event ahead of Sunday’s title-deciding season finale. It will be his fifth attempt at winning his first NASCAR championship and he said he’s never been more prepared. Hamlin said he performs at his best when his life is in chaos, and created some for himself ahead of the finale by feuding with Alex Bowman last week at Martinsville. Meanwhile, reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott struggled through the day with a hoarse voice from cheering on the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.