By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Matt Crafton, John Hunter Nemechek, Ben Rhodes and Zane Smith are racing Friday night for the NASCAR Truck Series championship at Phoenix Raceway. Nemechek is the series leader with five wins. He almost missed making the cut after he was wrecked out of last week’s race at Martinsville. Truck Series drivers complained that respect on the track was missing from the series.