Truex quietly chases 2nd NASCAR Cup championship at Phoenix

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. is racing for his second career NASCAR Cup Series championship. Truex won four races this season driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. Truex also won the spring race at Phoenix. Truex drove a battered car last week at Martinsville into the fourth and final slot in the playoff field. Truex is trying to overcome some of the near-misses that cost him other title shots. Truex held the lead in 2018 with 12 laps to go when Joey Logano caught him down the stretch. His 2019 bid was marred by a tire mix-up in the pits that cost him the title.