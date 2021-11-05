Allmendingers ready to reign as 1st family of racing, runway

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — AJ Allmendinger is trying to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday night. He says there is a bigger prize to win in his family. Tara Allmendinger is is the reigning Mrs. North Carolina and she’s trying to become Mrs. America at the Nov. 20 pageant in Las Vegas. AJ Allmendinger is one of four drivers vying for the championship Saturday at Phoenix Raceway. Defending series champion Austin Cindric, Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric are also seeking the championship.