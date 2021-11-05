Arizona reports 3,813 additional COVID cases, 58 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported 3,813 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 58 more virus deaths. The figures reported on the state’s coronavirus dashboard raised Arizona’s pandemic totals to nearly 1,183,000 cases and nearly 21,350 deaths. The dashboard reported that COVID-19-related hospitalizations remained over 1,800 for the fourth straight day, with 1,864 virus patients occupying hospital inpatient beds as of Thursday. The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 2,146.7 on Oct. 20 to 2,792.3 on Wednesday. That’s according to Johns Hopkins University data. The rolling average of daily daily deaths dropped from 45.3 to 36.7 during the same period.