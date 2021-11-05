Lawsuits over workplace vaccine rule focus on states’ rights

By DAVID A. LIEB, GEOFF MULVIHILL and ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorneys general of 26 states have filed federal lawsuits challenging a vaccine mandate for employers issued by the Biden administration. They generally contend that the authority to compel vaccinations rests with the states, not the federal government. The new mandate applies to private employers with at least 100 workers. The Biden administration says it is confident its requirement will withstand the challenges, but legal experts are divided over which side is likely to prevail. Several businesses also joined the lawsuits filed Friday, saying they don’t want to insert themselves into their employees’ health care decisions.