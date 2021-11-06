Officials want distance from releases on COVID jabs for kids

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Some members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors want to distance themselves from county news releases on COVID-19 vaccinations for children. Supervisor Hildy Angius suggested that the board include “some kind of disclaimer” on releases. The Kingman Miner reports that Angius broached the idea during a meeting Monday after a county release included information on federal officials approving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-11. Another supervisor liked the disclaimer idea but two others pushed back and the board took no official action. Arizona on Saturday reported over 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the third straight day.