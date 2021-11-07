Elliott’s bid for second championship comes up short

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chase Elliott’s bid for a repeat NASCAR championship fell short at Phoenix Raceway. NASCAR’s most popular driver led 94 laps and stayed near the front all afternoon, yet couldn’t make the move when he needed to. Elliott finished fourth in the season championship as his near Hendricks Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson raced off to the title. Elliott finished the race fifth after being passed twice in the final 10 laps to miss out on his chance to become the first repeat NASCAR champion since Jimmie Johnson from 2009-10.