Mesa police: 2 dead after car crashes into pole and burns

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two people have died in a fiery car crash in Mesa. Police say the crash occurred about 7 a.m. Sunday in a neighborhood southeast of the Loop 101. Witnesses say a car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck a curb, crashed into a pole and burst into flames. After crews were able to put out the fire, two people were found dead inside the car. Police say the two bodies haven’t been identified yet.