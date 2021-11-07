Navajo Nation reports 85 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation has reported 85 more COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths. It marks just the 15th time in the last 38 days that the tribe has recorded a coronavirus-related death. The latest numbers released Saturday pushed the tribe’s totals to 37,345 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is at 1,498. The tribe reported no COVID-related deaths 23 times in a 35-day span before reporting five deaths on Thursday and one death on Friday along with 88 new cases. Based on cases from Oct. 15-28, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.