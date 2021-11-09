Navajo Nation reports 41 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 41 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death. The tribe had gone without reporting a coronavirus-related death 25 times in the previous 40 days. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 37,586 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is 1,499. Based on cases from Oct. 22-Nov. 4, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 56 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. The tribe’s reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles and covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.