Phoenix police: Suspect allegedly kills ex-girlfriend, man

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested after he allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend and a man at a north Phoenix apartment. Phoenix police say 27-year-old Steven Marshawn Love-Mason is accused of shooting 28-year-old Trystan Benallie and 23-year-old Martin Louis at Benallie’s apartment Monday morning. They say Love-Mason allegedly asked a neighbor to knock on the apartment unit’s door and then forced his way in before fatally shooting the victims and fleeing the scene on foot. Police say Love-Mason was later located at his Tempe home and arrested without incident. They say Love-Mason was booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, burglary, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, aggravated domestic violence and failure to comply with a court order.