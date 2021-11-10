More ranch acreage in Cochise County protected as open space

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona conservation group says an additional 1,850 acres of a cattle ranch that is part of an important wildlife corridor in western Cochise County are now protected as open space. The Arizona Land and Water Trust announced Wednesday that the additional acreage means that a total of 3,800 acres of the Rain Valley Ranch are now protected through conservation easements. The trust said the additional protected landscape benefits nearby Fort Huachuca by ensuring that potential electromagnetic interference with military training activities associated with the Army base remains low. The ranch is located along State Route 82 east of Sonoita.