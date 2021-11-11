Arizona reports 3,624 new COVID-19 cases, 24 a new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials already concerned about a fall surge are reporting more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases. The state Department of Health Services coronavirus dashboard on Thursday recorded 3,624 new confirmed cases and another 24 deaths. Except for Monday, the past week has consistently seen more than 3,000 new cases statewide each day. The total number of cases and deaths in Arizona since the pandemic started now stand at more than 1.2 million and over 21,000, respectively. The number of patients hospitalized for virus-related reasons also continues to trend upward. As of Wednesday, there were 2,113 hospitalizations.