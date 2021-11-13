Arizona reports 3,985 additional COVID-29 cases, 51 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported nearly 4,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases as virus-related hospitalizations remained near peaks seen during the autumn surge. The 3,985 additional cases and 51 additional deaths reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard raised the state’s pandemic totals to over 1,211,000 cases and over 21,600 deaths. COVID-19-related hospitalizations during the current surge initially peaked in early September before gradually rising again starting in late October. The dashboard reported that 2,100 COVID-19 patients occupied hospital inpatient beds on Friday, surpassed only by the surge’s latest peak of 2,113 on Wednesday and the earlier peak of 2,103 on Sept. 11.