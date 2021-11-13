Biden bill would give local news outlets ‘shot in the arm’

By FARNOUSH AMIRI and TALI ARBEL

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s $1.85 trillion social spending bill includes a provision that, if it becomes law, would mark the first time the federal government has offered targeted support to local news organizations. The help would come in the form of a payroll tax credit for companies that employ eligible local journalists. The measure would allow newspaper, digital news outlets and radio and TV stations to claim a tax credit of $25,000 the first year and $15,000 the next four years for up to 1,500 journalists. It’s a response to growing alarm that the elimination of newsroom jobs is leaving communities without access to critical information.