Feds: Fugitive sought in California fatally shot in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says a fugitive sought in California was fatally shot Friday night in Phoenix in an exchange of gunfire with members of federal task force. The fugitive’s identity was not released but the Marshals Service said the person killed was sought on a California warrant alleging parole violation in a case involving violent assault and rape and also was wanted in a Los Angeles homicide earlier this month. According to the Marshals Service, the fugitive began shooting at task force members as they tried to arrest the fugitive. The Marshals Service said task force members returned fire, killing the suspect.