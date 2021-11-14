1 man dead, another arrested in Chandler road rage shooting

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say they’re investigating an apparent road rage shooting that left a man dead and a suspect in custody. They say there was an altercation between two drivers around 3 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say 37-year-old Christopher Pelkey was stopped at a red light when he got out of his pickup truck and approached the driver of the car behind him, identified as 50-year-old Gabriel Paul Horcasitas. Police say Horcasitas allegedly fired multiple shots at Pelky as he approached the victim’s car. Pelky was unarmed at the time of the shooting and was taken to a hospital where he died. Police say Horcasitas has been booked into a Maricopa County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting and three counts of endangerment.