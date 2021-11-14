Arizona reports 3,086 more COVID-19 cases and 2 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona reported more than 3,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday as virus-related hospitalizations remained near peaks seen during the autumn surge. The 3,086 additional cases and two additional deaths reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard raised the state’s pandemic totals to 1,214,419 cases and 21,653 known deaths. On Saturday, Arizona health officials reported 3,985 new cases and 51 deaths. COVID-19-related hospitalizations during the current surge initially peaked in early September before gradually rising again starting in late October.