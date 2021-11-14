Police: 3 people killed in shooting at a Tucson trailer park

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say three people are dead after a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson’s south side. Police say people began calling 911 shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday about a shooting. Officers arrived to find three people shot, all with serious injuries. They were all pronounced dead, but it’s unclear if the three died at the scene or at a hospital. Police say a fourth person was found with injuries and taken to a hospital for treatment. The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.