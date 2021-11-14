Police: 4 people dead after shooting at Tucson trailer park

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police say four people are dead after a shooting at a trailer park on Tucson’s south side. They say trailer park neighbors of the victims began calling 911 shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday about a shooting. Officers arrived to find three people shot and they all were declared dead at the scene. Police say a fourth person was found injured at the scene and later died at a hospital. The names of the four people weren’t immediately released. Police say the scene is secure and the shooting may have followed an argument.