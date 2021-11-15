No. 11 Arizona women raise Final Four banner after win

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Arizona cruised past Texas Southern 93-38. Arizona jumped out to a 22-4 lead with six points from Reese. In the second quarter, Reese became the 15th player in school history to score at least 1,200 career points. She secured her double-double with seven minutes left in the third quarter. Lauren Ware added 12 points for Arizona. Niya Mitchell had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Texas Southern (0-2). The Tigers were just 15 of 64 from the field (23%), including 0 for 10 from 3-point range.