Police: Teen listed as runaway found dead at Glendale school

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old boy listed as a runaway has been found dead in an apparent fall at a high school in Glendale. They say the teen was reported missing Sunday evening and his body was discovered Monday morning on the campus of Independence High. Police say it appears the boy was up on top of the press box near the school’s football field and his injuries were consistent with a fall. They say the body was found near a trash bin around 6:30 a.m. by a sanitation worker. Investigators don’t believe the teen was a victim of foul play, but are unsure whether the fall was on purpose or accidental. Police say the teen wasn’t a student at the high school. His name wasn’t immediately released.