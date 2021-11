DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has been ruled out of Wednesday’s against Phoenix with a sprained left ankle and knee. Doncic was injured late in a win over Denver. Doncic’s lower left leg got caught and bent awkwardly under Austin Rivers as the Nuggets guard fell on a layup attempt. Dallas won 111-101. The team says the 22-year-old won’t be available for the first of two consecutive games at the Suns.