NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

By The Associated Press

NFL Hall of Fame defensive lineman Curley Culp announced Tuesday that he has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Culp played 14 NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Oilers and Detroit Lions. He was a six-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro, including first team in 1975. Culp was considered one of the strongest players and best interior linemen during his career. He was originally drafted by Denver and traded to Kansas City. Culp was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013.