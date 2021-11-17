Ex-Arizona county official gets jail for public funds misuse

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A former Coconino County official who went on to oversee Navajo County’s health department was sentenced Wednesday to nine months in jail for misusing public money to cover more than $84,000 in personal expenses over a six-year span. Jeffrey Preston Lee pleaded guilty last month to one felony count of theft and two felony counts of violating his duties as a custodian of public money. His plea agreement called for probation on two of the three convictions and restitution payments of $82,500 to Coconino County and $1,700 to Navajo County. Since the 47-year-old Lee was sentenced to probation on the third conviction, prosecutors said he was required to serve at least nine months in jail.