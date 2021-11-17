House censures Rep. Gosar for violent video in rare rebuke

By KEVIN FREKING and BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to censure Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for posting an animated video that depicted him killing Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez with a sword. It was an extraordinary rebuke on Wednesday that highlighted the political strains testing Washington and the country. The resolution will also remove Gosar from his two House committees: Natural Resources and the Oversight and Reform panel on which Ocasio-Cortez also serves. Democratic lawmakers said Gosar’s actions amounted to threatening another member’s life. Gosar said, “I do not espouse violence toward anyone. I never have.”