Diamondbacks hire Brent Strom as pitching coach

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have hired Brent Strom to be their pitching coach. The D-backs announced Strom’s hiring on Thursday. The 73-year-old has been a pitching coach in the big leagues for 11 seasons, most recently with the Houston Astros from 2014 to 2021. The Astros made the World Series three times during his tenure, winning in 2017 and losing in 2019 and 2021. Manager Torey Lovullo is overhauling a big portion of his coaching staff after the Diamondbacks finished with a 52-110 record last season, which was the second worst in franchise history.